Warmer air moving into Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Seasonal temperatures return today along with an increased chance of rain as we head into the weekend.

Today.

The area of high pressure that has been dominating our weather over the past several days continues to inch closer to Middle Georgia, but it is going to move right on through this afternoon allowing rain chances to increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. This afternoon we will once again see another sunny afternoon as we start off February. Temperatures will be running in the low 60’s across our area. As we head into the late evening clouds will begin to work into the area which will lead to a partly cloudy sky overnight. With the added cloud cover we will stay on the mild side temperature wise as overnight lows run in the low-to-mid 40’s rather than the 20’s we have seen over the past several days. Rain chances go up to 20% tonight as I expect very few light isolated showers to move into Middle Georgia.

Weekend.

Coverage of rain increases on Saturday, but the coverage will still not be great as chances of seeing an isolated shower run at 30%. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will once again be in the 60’s. As we head into Super Bowl Sunday, rain chances will be around in the morning hours, but right now the kickoff at 6:30 in Atlanta looks to be fairly dry! Temperatures will be running in the mid-60’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Extended.

Waves of short wave weather disturbances are going to continue to move through Middle Georgia next week. Right now, I have put rain chances in for all five days of the work week, but this is something I will continue to fine tune over the next several days. While rain chances are present, they are very light until a cold front moves through later in the week and gives us a chance for widespread rain.

Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax