MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued an update regarding the Maroon 1996 Honda Accord Jones County tag CIE2488. Deputies say they identified the driver.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who contributed information. Please continue reporting suspicious persons, activity, and vehicles to 478-751-7500.