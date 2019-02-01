The Station Number 9 Tiny Firehouse comes town in March!

This tiny house is a tribute to firefighters and first responders.

Founder and Chairman of United Tiny House Association John Kernohan and his wife travel around the country in this 148 square foot house.

They participate in events and fundraisers that support fire departments, burn victims, and the purchase of equipment for volunteer fire departments.

Their fundraisers raised almost $600,000 and support over 70 different nonprofits, charities, and causes.

Since the beginning, the Tiny House Association participated in 11 events. The 12th event is in Macon!

At Central City Park, March 1st through the 3rd, the Tiny House Festival will be downtown.

To purchase Tiny House tickets, visit www.unitedtinyhouse.com.