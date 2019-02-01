A few showers possible as well as mild temps for the weekend

This Weekend:



After a big warm up today, clouds will keep us a little cooler on Saturday. We can also expect some spotty shower activity on Saturday morning, with dry weather anticipated overnight on Saturday. A big warm up is on the way by Monday as we make it back into the mid 60’s.

Next Week:



Rain chances will hang around through much of next week as we see winds shift to be from the south. Southerly winds will contribute to warmer temperatures and more muggy conditions. A cold front will hang out to our north, but likely won’t move through the region.

Next 7 Days:



Next week the region will see a large departure from our normal temps, as highs climb into the mid 70’s. We will also keep rain chances throughout the next 7 days, so be sure to bring an umbrella with you as you head out.