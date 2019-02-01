2nd defendant convicted in scheme to defraud Bibb Schools, taxpayers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man faces possible prison time after being accused of participating in a complex scheme to defraud the Bibb County School District.

Jurors found 49-year-old Dave Carty guilty Friday on one count of wire fraud.

Carty is charged in connection to the sale of 15,000 NComputing devices for $3.7 million to upgrade classroom technology in 2012.

“The conviction of Dave Carty affirmatively denounces the greed and corruption of two businessmen who stole from the Bibb County School System,” said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “The damage done was more than money. These individuals stole the opportunity for an improved education for Bibb County school children.”

A co-defendant, Isaac Culver, was found guilty in July 2018 for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity.

Culver was sentenced in November to 87 months in prison and three years supervised release.

Carty’s conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

“Mr. Carty will now be held accountable for his crime, just as Isaac Culver, who sits behind bars today, was held accountable for his crimes,” Peeler continues. “Today’s verdict offers our citizens a measure of justice and brings to a close what has been a difficult period for the Bibb County School System and the entire Macon community.”

Carty’s sentencing date has not been set.