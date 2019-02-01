New downtown Macon piano bar brings in large crowds

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Dueling Piano Bar is new to Downtown Macon, but it's already made a name for itself as the place to be on the weekends.

The owner, Todd Miles, opened the bar back in December and have filled to capacity every Saturday night.

He got his inspiration when he went to a piano bar in Savannah. His goal was to bring the fun and excitement to Macon!

For those of you who don’t know what a dueling piano bar is, “you actually just suggest a song that they play and you get a chance to sing along with them. It’s kind of a comedy show as well as a fun sing-a-long. It’s a very good environment for people to be around” says Todd.

The best part? There’s a wide variety of people that come out to the bar.

With their skilled piano players that rotate every other night, you can guarantee an experience you won’t forget!