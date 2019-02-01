Monroe traffic stop leads to discovery of 80 pounds of marijuana

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon led to the discovery of 80 pounds of marijuana.

Monroe Co unty Sheriff’s Office deputies say they pulled over a black Kia Optima for window tint at mile post 191 around 4:45 p.m.

Deputies say the driver, Irene Thomas from Florida, was evasive and acted nervous during questioning. She told deputies there wasn’t anything illegal in her car.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted to an odor of an illegal substance, resulting in a probable cause search.

Two boxes were found on the rear passenger seat containing vacuum sealed bags of marijuana.

Thomas and her passenger, Shamise Sapp, also from Florida, were placed under arrest.

Deputies also found a suitcase and a trash bag in the trunk, both containing more vacuum sealed bags of marijuana.

There were 80 bags in all, totaling about 80 pounds.