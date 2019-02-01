Macon native creates Toyota commercial for Super Bowl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thousands of people will be watching the Super Bowl, not just for the game, but for the half-time performances and commercials. One of the commercials is created by a Macon native.

Lewis Williams is a Chief Creative Officer for Burrell Communications, and a Central High School alum.

He took part in creating a Toyota RAV4 commercial that highlights Toni Harris, who’s shattering perceptions about being a woman and playing college football. The RAV4 is also shattering perceptions when it comes to hybrid cars.

Lewis has a message for everyone in Middle Georgia:

“Believe in yourself and believe in your dream. It has nothing to do with where you come from. It has nothing to do with what color you are, what race you are, or gender you are. It comes from the passion you have and what you want to do. Be proud you came from Macon Georgia because I am.”

Williams says the only thing cooler than having millions of people see your work in a Super Bowl commercial, would be actually playing in the Super Bowl.