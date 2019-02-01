Fatal crash on Wesleyan Drive under investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Rivoli Drive at Wesleyan Drive around 12:22a.m. Friday.

‘Deputies reported that the driver of a 2005 Lexus LS traveled south on Wesleyan Drive. The driver went through the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and Rivoli Drive. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed near the railroad tracks located south of Rivoli Drive. No one else was in the vehicle. No one else was injured.

The driver of the vehicle, 50 –year-old Norman Norvill of Macon, was transported to the Navicent Health. The hospital pronounced him deceased around 3:18a.m.

If you have information about this accident, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for Bibb Sheriff’s Fatality Investigator. Or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.