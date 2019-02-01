The Eat Your Heart Out Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Eat Your Heart Out event took place at the Navicent Health Wellness Center.
People enjoyed a food demonstration from an executive chef for Medical Center Navicent Health.
The event also had a dietitian who would offer advice during the cooking presentation for anyone who had questions.
The chef prepared a meal. He then gave a step-by-step look at how someone can cook healthier and what ingredients are best to use.
Participants left with heart-healthy recipes and insights on how to prepare a healthy meal and fill stomachs.