Cherry Blossom Festival organizers announce concert headliner

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Country music stars Drake White and Travis Denning will perform at the Cherry Blossom Festival this year.

White is known for his songs Makin’ Me Look Good Again, Livin’ the Dream, and his newest hit Girl in Pieces. Denning, a Warner Robins native, is known for his song David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs.

Free ice skating, a free hypnotist show and a free high dive show will also be at Central City Park, along with carnival rides and concessions.

The “Party at the Park” at Central City Park will be free with $5 admission. Children 10 and under are free.

The Celebrity Marshal for the 2019 Cherry Blossom Parade is Emmy-nominated actor Michael O’Leary, who spent more than two decades on the longest-running show in broadcast history, “The Guiding Light.”

3rd Street Park festivities start Monday, March 25 and happen each day Monday through Friday from 11:30 to 1:30.

Alex Habersham, 2019 festival chair, invites everyone to

this year’s event.

“The only thing I would like to say is that the Cherry Blossom Festival is for everybody, all age groups, all ethnicity’s, all organizations, all churches, fraternities, we want everybody to come,” Habersham says.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is March 22-March 31.