Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery that happened on Sparkle Avenue

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened on Sparkle Avenue around 1:30p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say three black males were walking down the street, blocking a vehicle from passing. When the driver asked the males to let her pass, one of the males opened the passenger door and assaulted the driver.

- Advertisement -

The male suspect grabbed the victim’s valuables and then fled the scene. The suspect ran towards Sunnydale Drive and the Jeffersonville Road area. The victim, a 68-year-old female, received minor injuries. Paramedics treated her at the scene.

All three suspects wore hooded jackets. The ages of the suspects range between 16 and 20 years of age. They stand approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height.

The suspect who assaulted the victim wore a gray hooded sweatshirt. He has a light to medium complexion.

If you have information about this investigation or the identities of these suspects, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.