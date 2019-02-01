41Today: Miss Georgia Peach Pageant

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Miss Georgia Peach Pageant is coming up on Saturday, March 16th at Fort Valley State University. And the organization is looking for the lady to be the next Miss Georgia.

The Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant has been in existence for over 25 years.

It is open to any Georgia girl ages 4-24. The deadline to entry is March 9th.

For more information call 478 923-3846 or email missgapeachpageant@email.com.

The queens serve as the official ambassadors of the Georgia Peach Festival and the peach industry.