Zombies take over Macon: Scenes for Zombieland 2 being filmed here

Zombies take over Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –  Movie magic comes to Macon. Gravitational Productions films scenes for Zombieland 2 in Macon-Bibb County.

Filming takes place along the lower part of Eisenhower Parkway and a part of 7th Street. Production starts this week.

Expect road closures and detours starting:
  • Midnight, February 4, 2019 until noon February 10, 2019
During production, note that:
  • Eisenhower Parkway from Broadway to Lower Boundary Street will be closed.
  • Turn lanes related to that section of Broadway and Eisenhower Parkway will also be closed.
