Zombies take over Macon: Scenes for Zombieland 2 being filmed here

Zombies take over Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Movie magic comes to Macon. Gravitational Productions films scenes for Zombieland 2 in Macon-Bibb County.

Filming takes place along the lower part of Eisenhower Parkway and a part of 7th Street. Production starts this week.

Expect road closures and detours starting:

Midnight, February 4, 2019 until noon February 10, 2019

During production, note that: