Rain returns this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A gradual warming trend has begun across Middle Georgia as afternoon high temperatures will continue to increase over the next several days.

Today.

It has been another chilly start across Middle Georgia this morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way this afternoon. With an area of high pressure centered just to our west, we will be dealing with a lot of sunshine during the afternoon hours after a few high clouds clear out early this morning. More seasonal temperatures are returning to Middle Georgia as afternoon high temperatures today will run in the mid-50’s. The average high temperature for this time of year is 59°. Under a mostly clear sky tonight temperatures will once again cool below the freezing mark, but we will not be in the low 20’s like we have been the last several mornings!

Tomorrow.

The warm-up continues tomorrow afternoon as afternoon high temperatures are back above the normal temperature across our area. Once again we will be dealing with a mostly sunny sky, but we will begin to see added cloud cover as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours. As we add cloud cover into the overnight hours that will keep temperatures on the mild side overnight. I am expecting overnight low temperatures to run in the low 40’s.

Weekend.

Rain returns to Middle Georgia this weekend and will continue to come in waves as we head into the next work week. On Saturday I am forecasting just a 20% chance of rain. Showers that do fall across the area will be light and scattered in nature.

