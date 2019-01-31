Positive economic outlook for Macon in 2019

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Whether you are planning for your business or just your personal interests, the Georgia Economic Outlook series prepares you for the year ahead.

It helps create new industry connections over lunch with fellow community leaders.

Expert speakers share key insights from the Terry College of Business Selig Center for Economic Growth.

They provide a reliable forecast on the national and local economy and help plan how you can professionally develop in your business.

Thoughts about the 2019 economy are positive!

Personal income growth and existing home prices will rise but total economic growth will be less robust than in 2018.

On an annual average basis, Macons total employment will rise by .6 percent in 2019 or by 600 jobs.

Growth in construction, healthcare, and financial services industries will account for much of the job growth.

Macons economy will benefit from its focus on transportation and logistics, financial activities, higher education, healthcare, and professional and business services.

The areas large and stable healthcare industry is a strength.

Macons population will not grow very much in 2019.

One worrisome projection is that too many adults in their prime working years are leaving due to the shortage of high-tech jobs.

A complete forecast is available for purchase at terry.uga.edu/selig.