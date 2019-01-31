Former GMC Bulldog playing in Super Bowl 53

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former GMC Bulldog will play in Super Bowl 53 Sunday.

Trent Brown is the New England Patriots’ starting left tackle. He played for GMC from 2011-2013 and went on to play at Florida before being chosen in the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

“This is my first time in the postseason period,” Brown said in a GMC news release. “It still hasn’t really hit me yet that I’m about to be in the Super Bowl, but it’ll probably hit me Saturday night or early Sunday. It’s been a fun experience. Hopefully it won’t be my last.”

Brown isn’t the only player with ties to the Peach State.

Patriots offensive lineman Shaq Mason played at Georgia Tech. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, running back Sony Michel and center David Andrews all played at Georgia. Offensive lineman John Ulrick played at Georgia State.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Ramik Wilson also played for Georgia.

Super Bowl 53 between the Patriots and Rams is Sunday at 6:30.