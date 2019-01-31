Cat of the Week: Caviar

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a beautiful three month old kitten named Caviar!

Caviar is one sweet kitten that was a perfect visitor here in the 41 NBC studios. Caviar is “high class just like her name” according to Kitty City Cat Rescue volunteer Deborah Reddish. She is a calm cat that loves a good back scratch. She actually has a brother that is also at the shelter, and they are both ready to be adopted!

If you’re interested in adopting Caviar, her brother, or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!