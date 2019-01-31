BS Report: January 31st

The Super Bowl is this Sunday right up the road in Atlanta. The Falcons are not in it, but thankfully neither are the Saints. It’s the Patriots and the Rams. Now look, I’m not one who hates the Patriots because they are good. And I don’t hate the Patriots because they beat the Falcons two years ago. It’s not their fault the Falcons choked and lost a 25-point lead. The Patriots are actually a historic franchise that have had unprecedented success – it’s something we’ll likely never see again. They have the best coach in NFL history in Bill Belichick and the best quarterback in NFL history Tom Brady. And, to be honest, it’s hard to bet against these two, regardless of who they are playing. I’d like to say the Rams can win this, but are we to believe a 33-year old coach like Sean McVay can beat the old wizard Belichick? Are we to believe a second-year quarterback like 24-year-old Jared Goff can beat the 41-year-old Brady? Well, most of us didn’t believe Clemson would beat Alabama and they did, so we can’t count out anyone in this game. To be honest, this might simply come down to two former Georgia running backs – Todd Gurley and Sony Michel. Gurley wasn’t a factor for the Rams win over the enemy a few weeks ago, but they will need him to beat the Patriots. And Michel has been outstanding for New England. The player who has the most success from the backfield might help his team win. The Rams have a great defensive line, with Aaron Donald, Ndamukung Suh and Dante Fowler. That might be the key, as well. — Last year, the Eagles overcame the aura of playing the mighty Patriots and beat New England. The Rams have the talent to pull it off, as well, but it’s just so hard to bet against the Patriots. They have a magic, like they showed two years ago, that other teams just don’t have. They’ve been on that stage and they’ve won and lost, while the Rams have not. That might not matter. Turnovers might matter more, or even stupid decisions by coaches. We’ve seen that before, haven’t we Falcons’ fans. But the Patriots are just so good, it’s hard to see them losing this game. We may be tired of seeing Belichick and Brady in this game, but the scary part is it’s probably not the last time we’ll see them in the Super Bowl. They don’t seem to have any plans to go anywhere, as this is just what they do. They win – and win a lot. And I’ll say they’ll win this Sunday – 31-23 over the Rams in Atlanta. The sad part of watching Sunday’s game won’t be the halftime show or even missing the fine programming here on 41 NBC – it’ll instead be another reminder that the Falcons – our home team – is once again not there.