Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest a man with a stolen handgun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man with a stolen handgun.

The arrest happened on January 29th 2019.

Deputies say a patrolling deputy spotted the man near Rocky Creek Road and Bloomfield Road. The suspect passed him in a Mercury Grand Marquis with a busted window.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle is 19 year old Nolan Marquis Flint Jr of Macon.

Deputies say they approached the vehicle, he saw Flint shove something into the rear of the car’s passenger floorboard. The searching deputy check vehicle and located a 9mm semi-auto pistol under the passenger seat floor board.

The gun was listed as stolen out of Macon.

Deputies say they also found two bottles of Lortab pills, non labeled bottles, totaling 116 pills.

Flint was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Theft By Receiving Stolen Property Felony And Possession Of Schedule Ii Controlled Substance. Flint was released on a $7,900 bond.

If you have information about this incident, Please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.