68-year-old woman robbed while sitting in car in east Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 68-year-old woman was treated by paramedics for minor injuries after being assaulted and robbed while sitting in her car Thursday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say it happened on Sparkle Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies say three males were walking down the street, blocking the woman’s vehicle from passing. When she asked them to let her pass, one of the males opened the passenger door and started assaulting her before grabbing her valuables and running toward Sunnydale Drive.

All three of the males were wearing hooded jackets. They’re all between the ages of 16 and 20 and between 5’6″ and 5’10”.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help solve this case.