Warmer weather returns to Middle Georgia to end the week

Friday:



A nice day is on the way to end the week here in Middle Georgia. Temps will warm into the 60’s by tomorrow afternoon, with plenty of sunshine on the way. Winds will be shifting to be from the southeast which will bring a little more humidity to the area as well.

Saturday:



Saturday afternoon we will see an increase in our cloud cover with comfortable temperatures topping out in the 60’s. Isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon, with rain chances increasing overnight.

Next Week:



Next week will be quite warm across Middle Georgia. There will be a chance for some thunderstorm activity through the middle of the week, but rain chances are hanging around through the forecast period.