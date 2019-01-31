Daybreak Interview – Potato Skins For Your Super Bowl Party

MACON, Ga – Super Bowl 53 is just days away. If you’re hosting a party for the big game, snacks for you and your guests are a must have.

Brittney Wesberry and Anna Reeves from Texas Roadhouse visited Daybreak to show how you make some potato skins for your game day party.

Potato Skins Recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

6 Medium Baking Potatoes

Vegetable Oil

Kosher Salt

8 oz. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1/8 cup Bacon Bits

2 cups Sour Cream

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Scrub the potatoes clean, rub with vegetable oil and bake for approximately one hour

3. Remove potatoes from oven, allow to cool slightly before handling

4. Cut into halves

5. Using a spoon carefully scoop the inside of the potatoes until ¼ inch of the potato shell remains

6. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees

7. Sprinkle potatoes with All Seasoning mix, arrange in a baking dish and return to the oven baking on one side for 10 minutes

8. Flip the skins over and bake for an additional 10 minutes

9. Arrange the skins skin-side down and fill with cheddar cheese and bacon bits

10. Return to the oven and Broil until cheese is bubbly — approximately 2 minutes

11. Serve hot with sour cream