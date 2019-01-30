Warming trend begins Thursday for Middle Georgia

Thursday



We will start the day with chilly conditions once again as our lows will bottom out in the mid 20’s once again. Expect plenty of sunshine across Middle Georgia, which will allow us to begin our warming trend with highs in the mid 50’s. This is still preferable to the negative temperatures and wind chills in the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

Rest of the Week



Through the end of the week, we will continue to see warming as we are under a warm front. This will bring southerly winds through Middle Georgia and increase our highs into the upper 50’s and low 60’s by the weekend. We are also expecting an increase in rain chances, especially on Sunday.