MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation has started the third phase of penny tax-funded improvements at Freedom Park.

Macon-Bibb commissioners, recreation department staff and representatives of Vine Ingle Little League celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning.

Director of Recreation Robert Walker says the first phase of improvements included upgrades to the recreation center that converted the gym to a boxing arena that now hosts local, state and regional tournaments.

The second phase of improvements included four new baseball and softball fields in a wagon wheel configuration and a new splash pad.

New sidewalks, benches, scoreboards and concession stands are all part of the third phase.

“With this complex, we’re able to give kids the opportunity who are interested in baseball positive recreation experience and things to do while during their downtime,” says Walker.

Walter Stafford, president of WLS Construction, explains his excitement to get the opportunity to help out at Freedom Park, where he played sports as a kid.

“It feels awesome because I know what this did for me as a kid,” Stafford says. “However, more kids will have the chance to play sports here.”

Walker says they’re also hoping to add a basketball court and playground.

Construction is expected to be finished before baseball season begins.