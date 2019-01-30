Residents report a suspicious vehicle driving around.
The Bibb Sheriff’s Office reports a suspicious car repeatedly driving slowly through the following neighborhoods:
- Wesleyan Drive,
- Wesleyan Woods, and
- Overlook.
The car is a Maroon 1996 Honda Accord EX 4 door with a Cherry Blossom painting on the rear window. It has a Jones County tag number: CIE2488.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, The driver is possibly a white male usually wearing a hat or hit wrap.
If you have any information about the vehicle or occupant, contact Captain George Meadows at 478 747-3278 or 478 751 7500.
If you see a crime in process, call 911.