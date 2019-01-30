Sunny and cool this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Yesterday afternoon the arctic cold front cleared Middle Georgia leaving behind chilly temperatures.

Today.

Our best chance to see snow in Middle Georgia has come and gone with the passing of an arctic cold front. Behind the front we have felt some of the coldest temperatures of the winter. Although we will see a lot of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will be running well below average. The average high temperature for this time of year is 59° and we are going to be struggling to make it out of the 40’s in some cities. With a clear sky and one more night of chilly temperatures, we will see overnight lows running in the low-to-mid 20’s once again.

Tomorrow.

Warmer weather is slowly going to be making its way back towards Middle Georgia, and that begins tomorrow as temperatures begin their gradual climb back to more seasonal temperatures which for this time of year is 59° in the afternoon for high temperatures and 36° for overnight low temperatures. We will once again see a lot of sun tomorrow, but high clouds will begin to slowly fill in as we head into the overnight hours.

Extended.

We stay dry through Friday, but model discrepancy begins on Saturday. The more reliable European model (ECMWF) has rounds of light showers on Saturday and Sunday while the American model (GFS) keeps us mostly dry through the weekend until widespread rain returns on Monday. Right now I have gone with a blend between the two and included rain chances of 20% and 30% for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This is something that will continued to be fine tuned over the next couple of days as we get into the range of short term models.

