Is Macon-Bibb’s curfew law effective?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After recent shootings involving teens 41NBC wanted answers about Macon-Bibb’s current curfew law.

Right now, the law requires anyone 16 and younger to be home by midnight, unless they’re with an adult.

- Advertisement -

Community organizations pressed for stricter curfew laws last September. The curfew laws haven’t changed, but despite the recent shootings involving teens, the sheriff’s office says they’re enforcing the law.

Lieutenant Raymond Reynolds says deputies are checking businesses and neighborhoods for teens. He says it starts at home. Parents need to monitor their children, so officers can focus on handling calls.

“When we have to take time out of our schedule to… escort a kid home, that means the businesses aren’t being watched or a neighborhood is not being looked after,” Reynolds said.

Related Article: Man Turns Himself In For Allegedly Shooting Another Man In The Chest

The first offense is a warning. If caught a second time, deputies are going to issue parents a citation. Deputies escort teens home if they’re out past curfew.

Deputies have given two citations since September.