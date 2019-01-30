Macon Bacon introduces new baseball cap design

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- This cold weather has us wishing it was summer, and you know what summer weather means… BASEBALL!

And what better way to celebrate than to order a new, sizzling Macon Bacon Baseball hat.

The marketing department at Luther Williams Field wanted to give the fans an opportunity to be involved in the selection of new Macon Bacon hats.

The Director of Marketing, Tyler Vertin, stated they “wanted to leave it up to the fans to vote. We did that a lot with our team name [and] mascot. And we figured, let’s give the opportunity to the fans to decide things that they want.”

Well, the fans did not disappoint.

They selected the design they wanted, and Merchandise Director Nick Jones designed the new and improved hats.

You can pre-order your hat today on their website www.maconbaconbaseball.com

Their first shipment of hats will arrive the week of February 3rd.