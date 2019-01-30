Bibb County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies arrested 38-year-old Brandon Michael Taylor.

Macon, GA (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies arrested 38-year-old Brandon Michael Taylor. Taylor is charged with Burglary And Possession of Tools for Commission of a crime.

Deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of Thomas Street just after 10:30 a.m. Monday. The caller said they saw a white male walking around the property.

The caller informed the deputies that the suspect was in the house and a bicycle was at the back of the house. Deputies entered the house and located the suspect.

They took him into custody without incident.

Taylor is held on a 10,850.00 bond.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.