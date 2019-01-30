WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Crews have been working to restore a B-17G Flying Fortress Bomber Restoration.

This G model bomber plane was used in WWII.

The B17 arrived at the Museum of Aviation in August of 2015.

Several months later, restoration staff and volunteers separated the forward section from the rear section to make it easier to work on.

Both sections have been put back together almost four years later.

This particular model had a chin gun and many other guns throughout the bomber plane.

Many of the volunteers are veterans, and use their knowledge from when they were in the Air Force and military to help rebuild the aircraft.

Some of the volunteers have been with the B17 during the entire restoration process, and say they’ll stay and help until its completed.

Everything in the plane has been put in while at the museum.

Volunteers have installed all of the electrical systems, along with oxygen systems, heating systems, electronics, cables, seating and ammunition.

Crew members say they have to search hard to find every part they need, because a lot of them aren’t made anymore.

They have come a long way, but there is still a lot more to be done.

Restoration staff says it will be a couple of more years before the plane is fully restored.