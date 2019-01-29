Ocmulgee National Monument reopens following government shutdown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Ocmulgee National Monument was closed for 35 days due to the government shut down.

During that time, maintenance workers and park staff were unable to maintain the park and keep it clean.

As a result, a lot of preparation had to be done Sunday when the park reopened.

Workers came in early to clean the museum and tour the grounds to make sure trees weren’t in the way or posed a hazard.

If you visit Ocmulgee, you will also see some construction going on in the museum.

This is all a part of the new improvements they are making to make visitor experiences more enjoyable.