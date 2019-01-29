Mayor Reichert looks to expand public transportation in Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Robert Reichert presented his plans to continue making the city a vibrant place.

He says the key is to expand the public transportation system by having bus stops extend west to the Macon Mall and Middle Georgia State University and east to GEICO.

- Advertisement -

Reichert believes more access to public transportation will bring more people downtown.

“It will bring in new retail opportunities. That brings in job opportunities. It would bring in new industrial opportunities. That’s more jobs coming in, and more and more people are liking this walkable urban environment,” he said.

Mayor Reichert says more job opportunities and bus access will help reduce crime.