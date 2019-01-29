MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is listed in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the woman, 21-year-old Zaria Jackson, heard shots fired behind her apartment around 7 o’clock and realized she’d been shot in the thigh.

It happened at Waverly Pointe Apartment Complex, located at 624 Forest Hill Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.