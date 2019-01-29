Macon mother charged in death of infant son

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Bibb County mother is facing a murder charge after the death of her infant son. Bibb County deputies arrested 20-year-old Jaimie Howard on a felony murder charge.

Friday, deputies responded to Coliseum Northside Hospital in reference to an unresponsive infant. Deputies say Howard reported finding the baby unresponsive. And she transported him to the hospital where the infant later died.

An investigation revealed the infant had been hit in the head by his father, 21-year-old A’kym Henderson.

During an interview Tuesday morning, deputies learned that Howard was present when Henderson hit the infant, and she did not seek medical attention for the infant after the incident.

Both Henderson and Howard are in the Bibb Law Enforcement Center on felony murder charges.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.