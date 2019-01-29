Houston County Career Academy Offers Industrial Maintenance Program

The Houston County Career Academy partners with Central Georgia Technical College and Frito-lay to Offer Industrial Maintenance Program.

HOUSTON CO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Houston County Career Academy offers students an industrial maintenance program.

The academy partnered with Central Georgia Technical College and Frito-lay.

The program helps students interested in industrial maintenance or pursuing a post-secondary education.

Central Georgia Technical College Instructor, Antonio Shelley, says eight students graduated the first year of the program. There 14 students currently enrolled in the program.

“Once the curriculum for industrial maintenance was written, we released it to students to come out and take industrial maintenance classes. The program is vital and helps our community partners due to the shortage in maintenance technicians in the area,” says Shelley.

The industrial maintenance program was announced in February 2017.

According to the Houston County Board of Education media release, the program is a result of a three-year collaboration to address local workforce needs by connecting students with technical training and employment opportunities within the community. Upon successful completion of the program and high school graduation, students are eligible to interview for Frito-Lay’s apprenticeship program.