GDOT prepares for freezing conditions to impact local roads

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- With cold temperatures and the possibility of rain freezing on roads overnight, the Georgia Department of Transportation is erring on the side of caution.

We saw GDOT crews out today in Bibb and Laurens County covering the main roads, overpasses, and bridges with a sand and gravel mixture. Salt trucks covered most of Interstate 16 in addition to surrounding counties.

Trucks have been spraying bridges with a salt brine and mix of sand and gravel to help break up the ice and provide traction for tires when the roads freeze.

A GDOT spokesman says crews will finish their areas later Tuesday night and remain on call into Wednesday morning.

Depending on the road conditions, road treatment crews may be sent back out Wednesday morning to retrace their routes and retreat the area.