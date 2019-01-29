Frigid temperatures are on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An arctic cold front will clear Middle Georgia this afternoon leaving behind frigid morning low temperatures tomorrow.

Today.

Yesterday afternoon was picture perfect across our area, but that all changes today with an arctic cold front quickly approaching from the northwest. This system is called an “Alberta Clipper” system because it originates in Alberta, Canada and that means that the cold air is on the way.

Before we get to the cold air we will first deal with widespread rain. As the cold front moves through we will see rain across Middle Georgia. No winter precipitation is in the forecast due to the fact that temperatures will be well above 32° when the rain makes it to our area. That is the good news for travel conditions in the evening. On the other hand, I am concerned with the overnight and morning commute across Middle Georgia. Any rain left on the roadway overnight tonight will freeze and form black ice as temperatures fall into the low-to-mid 20’s. When you factor in a northwest wind coming in at ten miles per hours, the wind chill temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20’s.

Tomorrow.

It will be a cool day tomorrow as temperatures run well below average across the viewing area. While we will be dealing with a lot of sunshine behind the front, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40’s tomorrow afternoon. Under a mostly clear sky tomorrow night temperatures will once again plummet into the 20’s. This will be the final night of having temperatures in the 20’s as a warming trend will take us through the rest of the week.

Rest of Work Week.

Thursday and Friday will remain dry, but rain returns to Middle Georgia this weekend. Temperatures are going to continue to warm up over the next seven days as we will be near 70° by next week!

