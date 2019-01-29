Bibb deputies arrest woman, teen after drug bust on I-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman and a teenager are in custody after being arrested on Interstate 16 Monday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they stopped a black GMC Envoy around 11 p.m. after noticing it had a headlight out and was quickly changing lanes.

Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana after approaching the SUV. The driver, 24-year-old Jazmen Kaye Gatewood of Marietta, said she was on her way to Glenville to see relatives and wasn’t sure how to get there. She denied having any drugs in the vehicle.

A K-9 unit alerted to drugs near the rear hatch of the SUV. Deputies found a duffel bag containing 200 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of marijuana and 100 grams of tobacco.

Gatewood and her passenger, 17-year-old Bryan Valdovinos of Smyrna, were both arrested and charged with trafficking of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell marijuana.

Both are being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.