Arctic air hangs around Middle Georgia through the week

Wednesday



We get our first big shot of very cold air overnight, behind the front that moved through this afternoon. Dry and cold air has already started to settle in and we will see that well into Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be in the low 20’s to start the day under mostly clear skies. In comparison with the “stupid cold” that many will face closer to the Canadian Border, we will actually be quite warm…just some perspective. Another front will be on the way through the day to bring another shot of Arctic air overnight Wednesday.



Patchy Black Ice



With the very cold conditions and the rain we saw earlier today, the threat for isolated patches of black ice will remain across the region. Be sure to take it slow as you are heading out tomorrow morning and if you do start to slide on the black ice, steer into the skid and avoid braking.



The Rest of the Week



Through the end of the week, weather will be relatively quiet. We will be staying dry under clear skies. Temperatures will rise throughout the week, before we see 60’s on the weekend. We will also see increased rain chances over the weekend and into next week.