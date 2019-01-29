2 arrested after Riverside Drive armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested after an armed robbery in the middle of the day Tuesday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies tell 41NBC it happened just before 2 p.m. at Smoke Shop in the Northgate Village Shopping Center on Riverside Drive.

Deputies were told a man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the register.

He was seen heading north on Riverside Drive in a silver Volvo station wagon.

Less than half an hour later, Monroe County deputies located the vehicle on Benson Ham Road near Juliette Road in Forsyth.

The man, 21-year-old James Walter Wilson Laws of Griffin and a woman, 19-ye ar-old Abigail Nicole Owen of Tybee Island, were both taken into custody.

Both are charged with armed robbery and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and are being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any more information.