Woman wanted for questioning in card theft, fraud investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Financial Crimes investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying and finding a woman wanted for questioning in a financial card theft and fraud investigation.

Deputies say a woman used a victim’s personal information to purchase items at a store.

We’ve attached photos from the store’s surveillance camera.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you can help.