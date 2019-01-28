Teen sentenced to 12 years for carjacking

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teenager was sentenced to prison Monday in a 2017 carjacking at the Quick Serve on Rocky Creek Road.

17 year-old DeAnthony Marcell Smith, pleaded guilty to armed robbery during a hearing in Monday.

In 2017, a man was putting gas in his car when he was approached by two teenagers. One of the teens, later identified as 18-year-old De’Angelo Williams, pulled out a gun and demanded the car. The man threw his keys on the ground, and followed instructions to walk toward the store and get on his knees. That’s when Smith drove off in the car.

Williams pleaded guilty to armed robbery last year, and was sentenced to 15 years with the first 10 in prison.

Smith will serve 12 years, with the first eight in prison without the possibility of parole.