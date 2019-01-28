Snow stays to our north, but brutal cold is on the way

Tuesday



As a cold front moves in across the southeast, much of Middle Georgia will see moderate and sometimes heavy rain. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Once the front rolls through, temps will fall quickly and winds will increase. A few isolated spots of black ice will be possible overnight in areas that don’t dry out during the afternoon.

While it will be very chilly, we are not expecting much in the way of winter weather here in Middle Georgia. The best chance for any measurable snow will stay to our north and west. We could see a few isolated snowflakes.

Wednesday



Wind chills behind the front will be in the teens and 20’s across the area, and while that is very cold, it is nothing compared to the wind chills further to the north!

This Week



We will see our coldest temperatures on Wednesday, before a big warm up over the weekend. Scattered shower chances are possible through the weekend, but temperatures will be staying above freezing.