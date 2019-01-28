New businesses coming to Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- City officials in Fort Valley say new businesses are coming to the downtown district.

“Eighteen 36 Restaurant & Lounge,” is one of the many new businesses in downtown Fort Valley that is now open.

President of The Peach Regional Chamber of Commerce, Tom Morrill, says they are expecting more ceremonies and groundbreaking to take place this year.

“We just had a ribbon cutting for the new restaurant, Eighteen 36 on Friday, and then we have one for next Saturday at Flying J’s Pizza. We’re also getting a Dollar Tree in the same shopping center next to one of our local grocery stores,” says Morrill.

Fort Valley residents will also have more options for restaurants, stores, and entertainment soon.

Morrill says “Well it’s going to be good for the residents of Fort Valley. I think it’s going to be very beneficial for us. Not having to drive a far distance to get to the store for goods that residents can purchase will be best in our favor.”

Kathie Lambert, Executive Director of Downtown Development, says they are looking into more developments and grants for 2020.

We have a lot on the horizon. We have a developer looking at a hotel site for our old hospital. Also, the DDA is working with the city to do some qualifications of the grants they received,” says Lambert.

Lambert says there is potential and growth for smaller businesses to make a transition in the downtown district.