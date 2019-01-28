Need help with parking meters in Downtown Macon?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you live in Macon, you more than likely have had to deal with parking meters downtown.

Even though it seems to be an easy task, some residents are having more trouble figuring out exactly how they work.

Every parking meter has a maximum of 3 hours, so keep that in mind when you are planning your day.

Once you park your car, figuring out which side of the parking meter you are on is the easy part.

The left side of the meter is the “A” space, while the right is the “B”.

Once you have selected which side you are parked in, you press the check mark.

Easy enough, right?

Now, it’s time to pay.

If you’re paying with coins, you can start inserting them into the slot and wait for the desired time to pop up on the screen.

Using a card is different.

Before inserting your card, you must use the plus and minus buttons to figure out how long you will be parked in the spot and adjust accordingly.

When you figure that out, insert your card and follow the directions on the screen.

If you don’t want to worry about walking back to your car to put more money in the meter, you can download the app, and pay from your phone.

Money from the parking meters goes to the Urban Development Authority.

After expenses for the parking meters are covered, the remaining money will be used for downtown streetscape improvements.