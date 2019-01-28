Monroe County Hospital gets second chance with renovations after threats of closing

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Hospital is starting its renovation project. Community members say the remodeling is a long time coming.

The community started a “Save the Hospital” Campaign two years ago. Monroe County Hospital was running out of money to stay open.

Renovations will include a larger waiting room for the E.R. The nurse’s stations are going to be centralized. There’s currently six beds, but four rooms in the E.R. Some patients have to share a bathroom. The renovations will put the bathroom in the hall.

“Doesn’t really lend to privacy and dignity for the patients, so every patient will have a separate waiting room,” Chief Executive Officer, Monroe County Hospital Lorraine Smith said.

Currently, the E.R entrance isn’t wheelchair accessible. There are plans to put in automatic doors. There will also be a separate waiting area for the healthier outpatients.

“Renovations of the equipment. Renovations of the facility to make it more user-friendly for the staff to be able to do their job effectively, as well as for the patient flow,” Director of Patient Care Services at Monroe County Hospital Kasey Fleckenstein said.

When the project is complete it will help get patients in and out faster and keep Monroe County residents closer to home.

“We want them to stay here so their family is close to them. They’re closer to home. It’s one less worry that they have to worry about being further away from home,” Fleckenstein said.

The project will cost $3.6-million and will be complete next year.