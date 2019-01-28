MENCS drivers visit Georgia QuikTrip to promote Atlanta race

NORCROSS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NASCAR’s tripleheader race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway is now less than a month away.

Two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez, visited a QuikTrip store Saturday to help promote the race, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

- Advertisement -

Atlanta’s race is the second on the schedule after the season-opening Daytona 500 but the first under the series’ new rules package created in an effort to generate closer racing.

“All of us are kind of with the question mark beside what’s going to happen this season, because we simply don’t know yet,” said Wallace, driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Petty Motorsports. “So I guess we’ll go into Atlanta and find out. Hopefully it will be a good weekend for us.”

Suarez, who’s moving from Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota Camry to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 Ford Mustang this season, says he wishes the series raced at Atlanta more than once a year.

“It feels so good to be back,” Suarez said. “To get to spend some time with the fans.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is Sunday, February 24. The Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will both race at AMS Saturday, February 23.

Head to AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com to get your seats.