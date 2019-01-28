Man wanted in connection to Third Avenue shooting

Deputies are trying to find 18-year-old Shannon Stracery Daniels in connection with the shooting of 15-year-old D’Michael Jenkins.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old over the weekend.

Deputies are trying to find 18-year-old Shannon Stracery Daniels in connection with the shooting of 15-year-old D’Michael Jenkins. Daniels is wanted for four counts of Aggravated Assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened on around 5:00pm Saturday in the 2100 block of Third Avenue. During an argument, Jenkins was shot in the stomach area. He is still listed in stable condition at the Navicent Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shannon Stracery Daniels is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.