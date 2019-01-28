Macon man sentenced to 20 years for statutory rape

Willie James Davis is sentenced to 20 years for the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon man is sentenced to 20 years for the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl. Monday, 37-year-old Willie James Davis pleaded guilty during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.

In 2017, a then-14-year-old girl reported she’d been walking home from a friend’s house on March 13 at about 10 p.m. Prosecutors say she encountered Davis in a truck and had sex with him.

Davis said the sex was consensual, but Georgia’s age of consent is 16.

“Mr. Davis was old enough to be this girl’s father and certainly old enough to know not to have sex with her,” said Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke. “Because he chose to treat this encounter as his version of a ‘date,’ his most important date will be his release from prison 10 years from now.”

The first 10 years of his sentence must be served in prison. While on probation, Davis must abide by sex offender conditions and register with law enforcement.